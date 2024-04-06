Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $299,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 294,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,178. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

