Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,572 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 30,353,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,661,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

