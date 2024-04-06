Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,572 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %
AAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 30,353,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,661,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.