Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 378,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,850,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,438.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after buying an additional 965,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after buying an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

