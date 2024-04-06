UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 1.3% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 2,397,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,489. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

