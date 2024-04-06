Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the period. Aquestive Therapeutics accounts for about 4.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 622.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.87. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Insider Activity

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

