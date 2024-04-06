Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.