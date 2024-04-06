Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Financial Insights Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

