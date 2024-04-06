Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average of $308.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

