Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 659.8% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

