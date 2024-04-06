Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,165,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,740. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

