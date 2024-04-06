Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

