Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,109. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

