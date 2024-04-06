Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 194,031 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,031 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Avantor worth $57,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 4,976,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

