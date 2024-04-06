Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 387,848 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,848 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.19% of First American Financial worth $79,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FAF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 832,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

