Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 42,099 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of MSCI worth $42,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $542.39. The stock had a trading volume of 420,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,358. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.42. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

