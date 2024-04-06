Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.25% of Kirby worth $57,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kirby by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 393,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,931 shares of company stock worth $4,883,929. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

