Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 896,055 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 896,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7,552.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 333,610 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,819,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 7,879,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

