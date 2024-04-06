Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 822,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $56,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 994,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,554 shares of company stock worth $6,163,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

