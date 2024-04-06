Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,265 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.22% of Skyline Champion worth $52,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SKY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.40. 178,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,578. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.