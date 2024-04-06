Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $290.66 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for about 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $290,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $21.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.00. 210,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.