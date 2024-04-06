Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $41.29 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after buying an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $28,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

