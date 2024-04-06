Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 188,350 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.94% of Element Solutions worth $108,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

