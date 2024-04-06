Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 371.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,702 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

