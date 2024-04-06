Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Selective Insurance Group worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SIGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.50. 209,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

