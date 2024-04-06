Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 293,883 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 293,883 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of DexCom worth $144,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 2,424,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

