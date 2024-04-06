Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 648,848 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 648,848 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $136,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 93.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOS. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. 6,613,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,211. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

