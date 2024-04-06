Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $40.45 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $830.11. 30,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $846.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.37 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

