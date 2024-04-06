Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $11,108.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $698.34 or 0.01010168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00146702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00147047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,102,222 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

