Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PNQI traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 89,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

