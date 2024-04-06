Western Financial Corp CA Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

