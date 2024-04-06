Western Financial Corp CA Sells 877 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,810,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.