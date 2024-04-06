Western Financial Corp CA Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

