Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

