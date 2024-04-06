XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0094

XYO (XYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $127.34 million and $1.25 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014111 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00021597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,555.78 or 0.99982038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00011808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00126210 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00948855 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,360,634.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

