3,945 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after buying an additional 1,029,193 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,261,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. 374,306 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

