880 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.8 %

Vertiv stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 7,879,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

