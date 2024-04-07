ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.06

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $464,969.05 and approximately $12.06 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00016902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,622.24 or 0.99881096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000462 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

