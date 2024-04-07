Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $150.32 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Acala Token has a market cap of $150.32 million and $9.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15555871 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,485,670.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

