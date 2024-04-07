Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.33 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $196.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002855 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

