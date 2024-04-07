ARPA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.81 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $117.81 million and $51.57 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARPA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.09521007 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $26,092,630.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

