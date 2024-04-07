ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $46.44 million and $2.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00016506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,305.85 or 1.00012119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011476 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00128496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07104052 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,725,081.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.