Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $33.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.60 or 0.00013859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,345.54 or 1.00067597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00127583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,054,594 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,021,238.61054388 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.79861187 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $26,268,982.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

