Bitcoin Price Tops $69,182.75 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,361.27 billion and approximately $20.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,182.75 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.50 or 0.01003974 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00048123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00143409 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,676,393 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.