Bitcoin Price Tops $69,182.75 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,361.27 billion and approximately $20.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,182.75 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.50 or 0.01003974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00143409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,676,393 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

