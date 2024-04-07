BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $970,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,552,727 shares in the company, valued at $495,104,286.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,359,827 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,150 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

