Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.07. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

