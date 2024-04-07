Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 216,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $947,000.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 95,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,958. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

