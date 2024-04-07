Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 3,074,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

