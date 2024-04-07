Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

KOCT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

