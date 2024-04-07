Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.