Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,865 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 391.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.83. The company had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,262. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.87.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,024,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,243,363 shares of company stock valued at $35,173,309 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

